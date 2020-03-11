Area fans of late 1960s and early 1970s garage rock will have to wait a while for legendary rock ‘n’ roll star Burton Cummings to visit The Skagit Casino Resort.
Cummings was scheduled to perform this Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the shows have been rescheduled for Dec. 11-12.
Cummings, best known as the keyboardist and voice behind the Canadian rock band The Guess Who, will perform classics and new hits from his solo career, including “Stand Tall” and “My Own Way to Rock” from “Above the Ground,” Cummings’ 2008 album that was the first to feature all of his own original songs.
Many will also recognize Cummings as the voice and either writer or co-writer behind the classic rock ballads “American Woman,” “These Eyes” and “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature” as part of The Guess Who, whom many call the first Canadian rock ‘n’ roll stars.
While Burton left the band after a decade in 1975, he has continued to tour both in ensembles and solo, including stints in the 1980s and 1990s with Ringo Starr’s All Star Band.
“I still try my best to recreate the records just the way they sounded,” he says on his website, burtoncummings.com. “I have no trouble with singing these songs the rest of my life.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.