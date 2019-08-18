Sedro-Woolley HS class of 1949

Members of the Sedro-Woolley High School class of 1949 gathered for a 70th reunion celebration on Aug. 4.

 Submitted photo

Members of the Sedro-Woolley High School class of 1949 gathered for a 70th reunion celebration on Aug. 4, according to a news release.

Class members include John Norbeck, Everyll Davison, Marilyn (Anderson) Cooley, Dottie (Emerson) Higgs, John Erickson, Jean (Rogers) Freddollino, Beverly (Lentz) Smiley, Delora (Adams) McIlrath, Mabel (Hillard) Martin, Betty (Attwell) Davidson, Delores (Snell) Parker, Margaret (Colwill) Coultas, Dorothy Hughes and Dick Trueman.

The group met at the home of Steve and Lynn Greathouse, the former home of Harold and Anna Greathouse, where they have met for more than 25 years.

