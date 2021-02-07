MOUNT VERNON — For nearly a year, the seats at the Lincoln Theatre have been mostly empty — aside from some decorated cardboard cutouts filling the front rows.
But in late December, the cutouts — with help from a handful of humans — brought life back to the theater to make a “sweded” film.
“It was a very joyful experience,” said Roger Gietzen, Lincoln Theatre executive director.
Inspired by the 2008 film “Be Kind, Rewind,” a “sweded” film is a short, low-budget, amateur re-creation of a feature film, meant to allow everyday people the ability to feel like Hollywood producers, even if only for a few minutes.
“One of the things (Sweded films are) all about is: throw it together,” said Mike Marlin, facilities manager at the Lincoln who shot and edited much of the video for sweded film “Start Making Sense” — a play on the Talking Heads’ 1984 concert film “Stop Making Sense.”
“I thought it was the coolest concert film ever,” Gietzen said. “It’s always resonated with me personally.”
The film has been chosen as a finalist in the first-ever national Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-creations.
Created four years ago as a local competition by the Pittsburgh-based Row House Cinema theater, this year’s Sweded Film Festival will reach a broader audience by expanding nationwide, partly as an attempt to help save small local theaters like the Lincoln, which have been required to shutter their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re reaching out and finding different ways to remain vital,” Gietzen said. “It won’t be something that’s going to save these theaters ... (but) we didn’t do it for the money.”
The biggest reason, Gietzen said, was one of morale — doing something fun for the staff that hasn’t been able to gather since the start of the pandemic.
“They work in a movie theater and they got a chance to actually work on a movie,” Marlin said.
The cardboard cutouts — including one in honor of the legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — had already been created by manager Clare Tatarsky as part of a separate fundraiser, Gietzen said.
For the sweded film, the cutouts — including one of Talking Heads frontman David Byrne in his legendary oversized gray suit — dance and sing to Talking Heads-esque music, putting their own spin on the concert classic.
The Lincoln is the only theater in Washington that not only will be showing the Sweded Film Festival, but that participated in creating a sweded film.
The Sweded Film Festival will premier on Friday, Feb. 12. Tickets cost $3.99 and are available for purchase at the Lincoln’s website, lincolntheatre.org.
A trailer for the film festival, which includes snippets of “Start Making Sense,” can be found at rowhouse.online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.