svh-202208xx-news-Fair-First-Day-1.jpg
Nine-month-old Annalise Ortiz smiles while cruising to the finish line Wednesday to win a heat in the Diaper Derby at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.

MOUNT VERNON — Though clouds filled the sky Wednesday, the Skagit County Fair drew a crowd.

Interactive events, food, drinks, games, rides, live music and more could be found at the fairgrounds.

svh-202208xx-news-Fair-First-Day-2.jpg
Zachary Fitzgerald and Dean the sheep compete in a 4-H event Wednesday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
svh-202208xx-news-Fair-First-Day-3.jpg
Ella Williamson (right) and Bennett Couture go on a carnival ride Wednesday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
svh-202208xx-news-Fair-First-Day-4.jpg
Vegetables are displayed at the open agriculture exhibit Wednesday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.

