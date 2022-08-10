Nine-month-old Annalise Ortiz smiles while cruising to the finish line Wednesday to win a heat in the Diaper Derby at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
Zachary Fitzgerald and Dean the sheep compete in a 4-H event Wednesday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
Ella Williamson (right) and Bennett Couture go on a carnival ride Wednesday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
Vegetables are displayed at the open agriculture exhibit Wednesday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON — Though clouds filled the sky Wednesday, the Skagit County Fair drew a crowd.
Interactive events, food, drinks, games, rides, live music and more could be found at the fairgrounds.
Early in the day, babies revved their engines as they prepared to race in the Diaper Derby.
“It was a fun little thing for her to participate in,” said Erick Ortiz, whose 9-month-old daughter, Annalise, participated in the event.
The 4-H Sheep Showing and Fitting commenced a bit after the Diaper Derby. The goal of this event is to determine who has the best ability to control and show their sheep.
Zachary Fitzgerald, 10, took home the first-place ribbon.
“I’m just trying to keep the sheep in line,” Fitzgerald said. “The feet should make kind of a rectangle. You stretch the back legs out to see the muscle, and you don’t want the back too hunched up.”
As the day continued, fair attendees had the opportunity to see the first of many performances by the Vuelta La Luna Circus.
Once the carnival opened at 1 p.m., screams and laughs could be heard coming from the various rides.
The Skagit County Fair runs through Saturday.
For more information about the fair and its schedule, visit the Skagit County Fair’s website.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
