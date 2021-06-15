MOUNT VERNON — A well-established program at Skagit Valley College is in the midst of a renaissance.
Next fall, students in the college’s manufacturing program will have more opportunities for hands-on learning, including being able to take part in the college’s next business venture — the manufacturing of a practice mandolin.
“I think the changes we’re making are really powerful,” said instructor Lars Antonsen. “I really think it embodies the idea of learn by doing.”
In the past, space restrictions have limited the amount of hands-on learning students could do, said program Chair Bruce Poole.
“We’ve had to get creative about how we teach things,” he said. “Manufacturing is a very hands-on program.”
Thanks to a million-dollar renovation, there is now room for more equipment — and more hands-on learning.
“It’s the same content, but we’re approaching it in a completely different way,” said instructor Barry Hendrix.
While the curriculum may be staying mostly the same, what is changing is the process. Instead of reading out hypotheticals in books, the students will be taking matters into their own hands by designing, building, testing and marketing a brand-new product.
“We are getting students involved in taking new product ideas from birth to death,” Poole said. “We’re going to go out and advertise these products as if we were a small company.”
For now, that “company” will have one product: a practice mandolin.
The practice mandolin is one that when not plugged into headphones or an amplifier is nearly silent. That makes it ideal for practicing at any hour of the day or in small spaces.
The instructors chose the mandolin because it met the program’s necessary criteria: it did not compete with a local business, and it is relevant to what is being taught.
“It involves a lot of the different disciplines we want to teach,” Poole said.
While still in its prototype phase, the mandolin utilizes 3-D printing, composites and electronics in order to make it work.
As the development of the mandolin progresses, the program would like to involve other campus programs, such as the business program to build a market for the product.
Poole said it isn’t important what the students manufacture — and it may change as time goes on — but that they learn how to go about manufacturing something.
“We’re not doing this to build mandolins,” he said. “We’re looking for a better way to teach.”
Whatever money is made through sales will go back into the manufacturing program. It will be used for scholarships for students in the program, said Poole.
Another change for the program is that students will be placed in groups, meaning they will take most of their classes with the same group of people.
“I believe you can do a lot more when you have a good-sized group where everybody is sharing a body of knowledge,” Antonsen said. “By working together as a group it’s much more like it is as an industry.”
With the changes in the program, the instructors are hoping students will more easily build the skills they will need in the manufacturing industry — such as teamwork — and more quickly learn about supply chains and sales.
“I think what we’re doing is not just training leaders in manufacturing, but we’re training leaders,” Antonsen said.
