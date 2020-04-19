In this week’s installment of “Skagit View,” we get a trio of unique views of the scenes outside our doors.
The viewpoints of Skagit Valley Herald readers are as unique as the readers themselves, and your continued participation is much appreciated, so please keep the pics coming.
Please take care to practice social distancing, and make sure to keep you and your group as safe as possible at all times.
Please send high-res digital photos — preferably as attachments — to features@skagitpublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.