Sedro-Woolley High School seniors got to experience a unique facet of graduation on Tuesday, May 12, when graduation caps and gowns were passed out at the school.
The ‘drive-by’ process took place at the high school’s parking lot adjacent to the gym and football stadium. Running the show were S-WHS teachers and staff members.
photos by Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald
