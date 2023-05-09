Incoming kindergarteners and their families gathered in the Stanwood High School commons Thursday for the district’s first Kindergarten Fair, a new event aiming to help children get ready for elementary school.
“This came from our cabinet and our school board, wanting to really welcome our kindergarteners into the school year,” said Kelly Parsons, assistant director of teaching and learning. “It’s our class of 2036, which is very exciting.”
As they walked in the door, families were greeted by Stanwood Spartan cheerleaders welcoming them to the fair.
“Our high school students have really helped with a lot of volunteering,” Parsons said. “Kindergarteners really look up to our Stanwood Spartans and our Lincoln Hill students, and so it really gives them an opportunity to see those older kids and aspire to be like them.”
High school students and school district faculty assisted in running activities such as face painting, photos with the elementary school mascots and coloring. Parents were able to register for the upcoming school year, as this year's new student registration just opened for all grades.
Elementary school principals were in attendance, as well, eager to meet the incoming students.
Parsons said some of the activities stemmed from conversations with her own 7- and 8-year-old children. Her kids told her that riding the bus and figuring out what to do during lunchtime were some of the most stressful tasks when they started.
“We made sure we had a bus here so they can see what that’s like,” Parsons said. “Also, for food services, my kids always said that (handling) the trays made them nervous, and so they’re practicing with that tonight.”
Kari Bray, a mom of two who brought her daughter Elaine to the fair, said she hopes Elaine leaves with a feeling of confidence to take with her when the first day of school rolls around in September.
“It’s just a good chance to get her ready and start getting excited about it, so it’s not quite as nervewracking for that first day of school,” Bray said. “I hope that she’ll just feel more excited and confident about going to school for the first time and that she’ll realize that there’s gonna be a lot of other kids her age who she can make friends with.”
Parsons said she hopes kids leave the fair with a sense of excitement.
“They get to see people that they know and that they love and that love them and it just gets them really excited,” she said.
The fair also involved booths from local nonprofits such as the Stanwood-Camano YMCA, the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano and Sno-Isle Libraries.
“We have some great information, like from the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano, about how to get ready for kindergarten,” Parsons said. “A lot of people think it’s the ABCs and 123s, and it’s really not. It’s more about, ‘Can you share with your friends,’ and ‘Do you know how to grab a pencil?’”
The turnout for the fair was even better than expected, Parsons said, and if all goes to plan, the district hopes to make it an annual occurrence.
“We just really want to make sure that our community knows that we are here for them and that we are welcoming them with open arms,” she said.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
