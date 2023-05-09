Kindergarten Fair - group photo
Stanwood-Camano elementary school mascots pose for a portrait with the principals of each school Thursday at the district's first Kindergarten Fair. 

 Isabella Loy / Stanwood Camano News

Incoming kindergarteners and their families gathered in the Stanwood High School commons Thursday for the district’s first Kindergarten Fair, a new event aiming to help children get ready for elementary school.

“This came from our cabinet and our school board, wanting to really welcome our kindergarteners into the school year,” said Kelly Parsons, assistant director of teaching and learning. “It’s our class of 2036, which is very exciting.”


