Halloween is today, Oct. 31; here’s where to get your spook on (and take home candy!)

TRICK OR TREAT: Several downtown areas in the region will have safe trick or treating today. Free unless otherwise noted.

n 3 to 6 p.m. Bellingham, downtown and Fairhaven.

n 3 to 5:30 p.m. Lynden.

n 3 to 5 p.m. Downtown Stanwood.

n 3 to 5 p.m. Downtown Anacortes.

n 3 to 6 p.m. La Conner, including a Halloween parade through town.

n 3 to 5 p.m. Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave., Bellingham. $3 suggested per child. Candy free, prizes instead.

n 4 to 6 p.m. Outlet Shoppes, 448 Fashion Way, Burlington.

n 4 to 5 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat in Bear Square, Concrete.

n 10 to 11:30 a.m. Country Meadow Village, 1501 Collins Road, Sedro-Woolley.

n 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Downtown Mount Vernon with a costume contest directly afterward at Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St.

NIGHTMARE ON RAILROAD: 6 to 11 p.m. today, Oct. 31, at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. From 6 to 9 p.m., the event is for all ages ($5). From 9 to 11 p.m., the garden is 21-plus ($10).

HALLOWEEN STORYTIME: Join librarians for drop-in story time with costumes and snacks at 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 31, at the Anacortes Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.

MOVIE NIGHT AND CHILI FEED: Show off your costume and watch a classic Halloween movie from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 31, at the Picnic Pantry and Parlour, 8706 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Adults only.

”ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”: Theaters throughout the region will present late night and midnight showings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, some of which will include additional live actors and call-and-responses:

n Historic Everett Theatre: midnight today, Oct. 31. $15, adults only. 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

n Lincoln Theatre: 8 p.m. today, Oct. 31. $12. 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon.

n Mount Baker Theatre: 8 p.m. and midnight today, Oct. 31. $15. 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham.

MAMA DIRTY SKIRT: Celebrate Halloween with the band and a costume contest with prizes at 8 p.m. today, Oct. 31, at the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. $12.

BETTY ROCKER: The band performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Nov. 1, at the Conway Pub and Eatery, 18611 Main St, Conway. 360-445-4733.

