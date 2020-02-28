Christianson’s Nursery’s “Hill Top Farm” display at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival in Seattle has everything you might find in a real garden — vegetables, a compost pile, lady bugs, slugs, chickens and more — in a nostalgic setting.
The festival runs through Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center.
John and Toni Christianson, owners of the Mount Vernon nursery, said the real-life Hill Top Farm in Great Britain’s Lake District — once the residence of children’s book author and illustrator Beatrix Potter — inspired their 1,200-square-foot garden display.
“We love to garden,” John Christianson said. “Toni is naturally creative and has an imaginative mind. As a nursery, we have the paint to paint the picture.”
The Christiansons started planning “Hill Top Farm” in 2011, which was the last time the nursery had a display garden at the festival.
The nursery built a cottage facade, three fences — a fence from reclaimed wood, a dry stone fence, and a fence built from woven-together vines — and a step-over stile, which are features meant to evoke the English countryside, Toni Christianson said.
“We wanted to have (Beatrix Potter’s) favorite things in the garden,” she said.
It also takes science to make a display garden.
Because flowers such as roses, lilacs, and hydrangeas do not bloom in winter, festival gardeners have to force plants to flower early. To do this, the nursery put plants in five different temperature zones and monitored them closely to make sure they didn’t bloom too early or late, John Christianson said.
“Successful forcing is knowing when things bloom naturally,” he said.
He said the nursery forced twice as many plants as it needed to make sure it would have enough for its display.
John Christianson said he expected it would take five trips in a 24-foot trucks to transport the display in pieces to the festival in Seattle. He said 12 employees, in addition to friends and family, helped with assembly and setup.
Since the festival began Wednesday, the nursery has won four awards for its display garden, including the festival’s top award — The Founder’s Cup Award (Best in Show).
The nursery is still in the running for the people’s choice award.
Toni Christianson said participation in the festival each year helps brings more visitors to the Mount Vernon nursery.
“(The festival) is what made us a destination nursery,” she said.
The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found at gardenshow.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.