Thursday.19
Margaret Wilder Band: 5:30 p.m., Marysville Opera House, 1225 Third St., Marysville. 360-363-8400. marysvillewa.gov.
Caixa: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Noah Gundersen, Lemolo: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Surfer Yeti, Cold Comfort with Warren Dunes: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Chris Eger and Cory Vincent: 7 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Friday.20
Ann ‘N Dean: fundraiser for Skagit Valley Humane Society, 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. $5. Open to the public. 360-848-8882.
Badd Dog Blues Society: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Motown Cowboys: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
MuseBird Cafe wth Jaspar Lepak, Avery Hill, Mandy Troxel: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Saturday.21
Harpdog Brown: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Billy Appleton Band: 8 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Motown Cowboys: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Megs McLean: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
The Walrus: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
45th Street Brass Band, Swindler: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Sunset Superman, Blindfate: 8:30 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Sunday.22
George Winston: 2 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Hamell on Trial with Unkel Kunkel: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Thoughts for the Builders, Dawson Shaw, Old Town Scouts, Blood Capsules: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Tuesday.24
JigJam: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Wednesday.25
Jeanette West: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Thursday.26
Trish Hatley & Hans & John Anderson: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Soccer Mommy, Rosie Tucker: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
