Sonny Landreth
Friday.23

SONNY LANDRETH

8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-$39, Lincoln members receive $2 off. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Thursday.22

Miller Campbell Band: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

Midlife Crisis: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

The Turbos: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Jeff Plankenhorn, Havilah Rand, Stephen Ray Leslie: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Friday.23

Rick Cooper: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.

Sonny Landreth: 8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $24-$39, Lincoln members receive $2 off. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Colette and Larry: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.

Adrian Clarke Band: 5:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Beetle Box: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

The Unknowns: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Gold Digger: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Saturday.24

Janie Cribbs and the T.Rust Band: REFA Benefit & silent auction, 5 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, corner of Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.

Jazz Pearls: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.

Lisa Ornstein and Dan Compton: 7 p.m., West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park.

The Atlantics: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

The Crystal Method: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Cory Gallant & The Red Dirt Posse, Me and Mae: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.

TimE3 Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Clinton Fearon & The Boogie Brown Band with Milo Matthews: 6:30 p.m., Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. 360-293-4548 or guemesislandgeneralstore.com.

Shimmertraps, Trembler, Miko Miko, Cat Valley: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Gold Digger: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Sunday.25

The Naughty Blokes: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.

Joan Penney Jazz Band: with Hans Brehmer, Jeff Busch, Drew Baddeley, Ron Peters, Alexey Nikolaev: 2 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. 360-856-6248 or eaglehavenwinery.xudle.com/Reservation-Events.

Alicia Dauber Quintet: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Dressy Betsy: 8 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Wednesday.28

Fidalgo Swing: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Thursday.29

Atlantics: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Chris Eger Band: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

Clinton Fearon: 6:30 p.m. Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

Trish Hatley & Hans with John Anderson: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Filomena, Wrestler, Akrasia: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

