Friday.29
Wild Powwers, Prism Tats, Maneken Hand: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Free Funk Friday featuring Groovebot: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Saturday.30
Forest Beutel: 7:30 p.m., Anelia’s Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St., La Conner. 360-399-1805 or aneliaskitchenandstage.com.
Mondo Drag, Blackwater Holylight, Year of the Cobra: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Harpdog Brown: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Me and Mae, Cookie & The Cutters: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Sunday.1
Bow Diddlers: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Mount Baker British Brass Band: 2 p.m., Anacortes Christian Reformed Church, 1019 10th St., Anacortes.
Wednesday.4
Marcia Kester: 6:30 p.m., Anacortes Eagles No. 249, 901 Seventh St, Anacortes. Members or signed-in guests. marciakester.com.
Friday.6
Shelter Bay Chorus: 7 p.m., Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230.
Wayne Newton: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Cantabile Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. brownpapertickets.com.
Bobby Holland and the Breadline: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Band of Comerados: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
Saturday.7
Shelter Bay Chorus: 3 p.m., Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230.
Marcia Kester: 4:30 p.m., Freeborn Lutheran Church, 2304 300th St NW, Stanwood. marciakester.com.
Wayne Newton: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Cantabile Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Tidelands Church, 26910 92nd Ave. NW, No. C5, Stanwood. $16-$18. brownpapertickets.com.
The Walrus: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Sunday.8
Cantabile Chamber Choir: 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon. $16-18. brownpapertickets.com.
The Atlantics: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
