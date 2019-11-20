Thursday.21
Chris Eger and Cory Vincent unplugged: 5:30 p.m., Marysville Opera House, 1225 Third St., Marysville. 360-363-8400. marysvillewa.gov.
That 1 Guy: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Friday.22
Randy Hamilton: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
Radkey: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Eve 6, Dead American: 8:30 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Wolfchild, Among Authors, Apology Wars: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Saturday.23
Tim O’Brien Band: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Jill Newman and Margaret Wilder: 7:30 p.m., Anelia’s Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St., La Conner. 360-399-1805 or aneliaskitchenandstage.com.
Melancholia, Grim Earth, Inexorable: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Whiskey Fever: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Sweet Lou’s Sour Mash: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
Chris Eger Band: 8 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Harpdog Brown, Uptown Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Acorn Project: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Sunday.24
Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Wednesday.27
Exhumed, Gatecreeper: 8 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Janette West: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Thanksgiving Tour with Meg Yates: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Friday.29
Wild Powwers, Prism Tats, Maneken Hand: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Free Funk Friday featuring Groovebot: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Saturday.30
Forest Beutel: 7:30 p.m., Anelia’s Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St., La Conner. 360-399-1805 or aneliaskitchenandstage.com.
Mondo Drag, Blackwater Holylight, Year of the Cobra: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Harpdog Brown: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Me and Mae, Cookie & The Cutters: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
