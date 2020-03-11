***Readers are advised to contact the venues to confirm that performances will go on as scheduled.***

Friday.13

Gallowglass Irish Band with Rosie O’Neil & Lydia McClaran: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Red Not Chili Peppers, Green Daze: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Moonwater: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.

The Katie Gray: 8 p.m., Make.Shift Project, 306 Flora St., Bellingham. 360-933-1849 or makeshiftproject.com.

Scrub Hubner: 7 p.m., 122 West Brewing Co., 2416 Meridian St., Bellingham. 360-306-3285 or 122westbrew.com/events.

Savage Blues Band: 9 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.

Saturday.14

Skerik Band: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

The Blokes: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Big Little Band: 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Sports Bar, 1263 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham. 360-306-3624.

Anissa Quartet: 8 p.m., Skylark’s Hidden Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham. 360-715-3642 or skylarkshiddencafe.com.

The McHughs: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.

Gin Gypsy: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Chris Eger Band: 8:30 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.

Sunday.15

Orville Johnson Band: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Monday.16

Julian MacDonough, Brad Shigeta, Jack Stafford, Noah Godfrit: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Makeworth Market, 1201 N. State St., Bellingham. makeworthmarket.com or 360-933-1678.

Tuesday.17

Liquid Stranger, Luzcid, Hydraulix, Inzo: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Wednesday.18

Old Salt Union: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Jeff Nicely and Randy Norris: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Guiliani & Friends: 7 p.m., Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Road, Bellingham. $15-25. 360-445-5396 or salishseafestival.org.

Thursday.19

Luke Hogan and Chandler Trey Johnson of Bird and Shooter: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments