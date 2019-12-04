Friday.6

MUSIC

Good Vibrations: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.

Shelter Bay Chorus: 7 p.m., Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230.

Wayne Newton: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. (sold out)

Cantabile Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. brownpapertickets.com.

Bobby Holland and the Breadline: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Dana Osborn: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Band of Comerados: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.

Saturday.7

MUSIC

Shelter Bay Chorus: 3 p.m., Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230.

Marcia Kester: 4:30 p.m., Freeborn Lutheran Church, 2304 300th St NW, Stanwood. marciakester.com.

Wayne Newton: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. (sold out)

The Coats: 7 p.m., Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. 360-676-5006 or thecoats.net.

Walter Trout Band: 8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Cantabile Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Tidelands Church, 26910 92nd Ave NW, No. C5, Stanwood. brownpapertickets.com.

The Walrus: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Dana Osborn: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Harvey Creek Band: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.

Sunday.8

Cantabile Chamber Choir: 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon. brownpapertickets.com.

The Atlantics: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Friday.13

Rick Cooper: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.

Marcia Kester: 7 p.m., Hickson Community Hall, 20594 Prairie Road, Sedro-Woolley. Open to the public; donations accepted. marciakester.com.

Miller Campbell: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Desolation Sound: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.

