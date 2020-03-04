Thursday
March 5
Mike Allen, Adam Thomas, Julian MacDonough: 7:15 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $10-15.
Friday
March 6
Good Vibrations: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
The Paperboys: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Rick Springfield: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Mark Riley Trio: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Funaddicts: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Golf Clap: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Marie: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.
Free Harmony Quartet: 7 p.m., 122 West Brewing Co., 2416 Meridian St., Bellingham. 360-306-3285 or 122westbrew.com/events.
Sean Keck Project: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
Saturday
March 7
Paul Sorenson and the Swing Street Jazz Orchestra; Trish, Hans & Phil; 2-7 p.m., Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. lovelaconner.com.
C. Tuohy’s Jazz Trio: 6:30 p.m., La Conner Channel Lodge, 205 N First St., La Conner. lovelaconner.com.
Skid Row: 7 p.m., Silver Reef Casino, 4876 Haxton Way, Ferndale. 360-383-0777 or silverreefcasino.com.
Thomas Sandblom and Friends: 7 p.m., 122 West Brewing Co., 2416 Meridian St., Bellingham. 360-306-3285 or 122westbrew.com/events.
Replayzmentz: 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Sports Bar, 1263 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham. 360-306-3624.
Stirred Not Shaken: 8 p.m., Skylark’s Hidden Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham. 360-715-3642 or skylarkshiddencafe.com.
Funaddicts: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Rebel Souljahz: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Kyle Findley-Meier and Molly Hazel: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.
The Davanos: 8 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
The Walrus: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Sunday
March 8
Darci Carlson: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Summer Cannibals: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Monday
March 9
Julian MacDonough, Brad Shigeta, Jack Stafford, Noah Godfrit: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Makeworth Market, 1201 N. State St., Bellingham. makeworthmarket.com or 360-933-1678.
Wednesday
March 11
Max Hay: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Grieves: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
