Friday.4
Nathaniel Talbot: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Bill Mattocks: 8 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Sweet Lou’s Sour Mash: 9 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
Surround Sound Band: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Mersiv: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Good Vibrations: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
Saturday.5
Cascadia Groove: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Randy Norris & Jeff Nicely: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Jazz Forest with Doug Webb, A’Town Big Band: 7 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Groovebot: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
ME and MAE: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Surround Sound Band: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Cherub: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Sunday.6
Pacific Twang: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Trish and Hans Trio: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Tuesday.8
Okilly Dokilly & MC Lars: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Wednesday.9
Trish & Hans Trio with John Anderson: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Thursday.10
Fru Skagerrak: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Choir! Choir! Choir!: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Friday.11
Prozac Mountain Boys: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Ebb, Slack & Flood: 10 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
Desert Dwellers: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Joe Slick Band: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Saturday.12
Mojo Cannon and the 13th St. Horns: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
BC World Music Collective: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Dan Brubeck Quartet: 3 p.m., Sudden Valley Dance Barn, 8 Barnview Court, Bellingham. fswl.org or 360-671-1709.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram: 8:30 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Joe Slick Band: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Sunday.13
Sonja Lee Quintet: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
