Thursday
Oct. 31
Racket Man: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Weener and Deerman: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Mama Dirty Skirt: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Baby Cakes, The Fame Riot: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
—
Friday
Nov. 1
Lee Howard: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
The Atlantics: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Savage Duo: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Tacos!, Dryland: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Harmonious Funk: 9 p.m., Winner's Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Betty Rocker: 8 p.m., Conway Pub and Eatery, 18611 Main St, Conway. 360-445-4733.
—
Saturday
Nov. 2
Emma Burns: 7:30 p.m., Anelia's Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St., La Conner. 360-399-1805 or aneliaskitchenandstage.com.
Peelander-Z: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
The T Town Aces: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Sea Notes: 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst Street, Oak Harbor. $10. 360-675-1321.
The Unknowns: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Kuinka: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Harmonious Funk: 9 p.m., Winner's Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Darci Carlson Band: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
The Davanos: 9 p.m., Loco Billy's, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
—
Sunday
Nov. 3
Randy Weeks & The Silent Treatment: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Ekali: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Idell Drive, 48 Degrees North: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
—
Monday
Nov. 4
Justin Townes Earle: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
—
Tuesday
Nov. 5
Pile, Slow Code: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
—
Thursday
Nov. 7
Michael W. Smith: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Ron Jones and Jazz Forest featuring Dave Tull: 7 p.m., Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island. $20 suggested donation. 360-629-4592.
