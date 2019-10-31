Thursday

Oct. 31

Racket Man: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Weener and Deerman: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Mama Dirty Skirt: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Baby Cakes, The Fame Riot: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Friday

Nov. 1

Lee Howard: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.

The Atlantics: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Savage Duo: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Tacos!, Dryland: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Harmonious Funk: 9 p.m., Winner's Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Betty Rocker: 8 p.m., Conway Pub and Eatery, 18611 Main St, Conway. 360-445-4733.

Saturday

Nov. 2 

Emma Burns: 7:30 p.m., Anelia's Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St., La Conner. 360-399-1805 or aneliaskitchenandstage.com.

Peelander-Z: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

The T Town Aces: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Sea Notes: 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst Street, Oak Harbor. $10. 360-675-1321.

The Unknowns: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Kuinka: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Harmonious Funk: 9 p.m., Winner's Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Darci Carlson Band: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

The Davanos: 9 p.m., Loco Billy's, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.

Sunday

Nov. 3 

Randy Weeks & The Silent Treatment: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Ekali: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Idell Drive, 48 Degrees North: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Monday

Nov. 4 

Justin Townes Earle: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Tuesday

Nov. 5 

Pile, Slow Code: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Thursday

Nov. 7

Michael W. Smith: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

Ron Jones and Jazz Forest featuring Dave Tull: 7 p.m., Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island. $20 suggested donation. 360-629-4592.

