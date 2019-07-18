Thursday.18

The Atlantics: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Ace Martyr, Maigo, Freezy, Michel & Jung Kai: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Stacy Jones Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

Nappy Roots: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Bob Log III: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Johnny Bulldog: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

Friday.19

File Gumbo: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.

Glen Cunningham: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.

Young Kidz: 8 p.m., Fireside Martini and Wine Bar, 416 W. Bakerview Road, Bellingham. 360-738-1000 or firesidemartini.com.

Jr and the Barn Cats: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

High Note Group: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Greg Pitsch Band: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Jessica Lynne: 6:30 p.m., Lake Tye Park, 14964 Fryelands Blvd., Monroe. Free.

Chris Eger Band: 7 p.m., Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.

Ivan Sandomire, Pat Keen, Magic Forest Fiddlers: 8 p.m., The Alternative Library, 519 Maple St., Bellingham. altlib.org.

Hawktail: 6 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Weener: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Saturday.20

Cascadia Groove: 6 to 8 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St., Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.

Jazz Forest: 7 p.m., SkyMuse Studios, 29127 40th Ave. NW, Stanwood. jazzforest.com/upcoming-events.

True Story: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.

Amber Sweeney, Donald Kellogg & Eric Robert Kosarot: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Stardrums & Lady Keys with Lonnie Williams: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Gin Gypsy: 7 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15. 360-856-6248 or eaglehavenwinery.xudle.com/Reservation-Events.

Joe Blue and the Fabulous Roof Shakers: 8 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Hidden, Larsen Gardens, Meghan Yates: 8 p.m., The Alternative Library, 519 Maple St., Bellingham. altlib.org.

Nick Vigarino: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Sunday.21

Mary McPage Band: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.

Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Wednesday.24

Jeanette West: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

The Terps: 8 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Thursday.25

Chris Eger Band: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Havilah and J Wagner: 6 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Dusty 45s: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

HEIRZ: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

The Sheen: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Jesse Roper: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Pacific Twang: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

