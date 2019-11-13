Thursday.14
Lisa Temcov: 6 p.m., Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. 360-354-3600 or jansenartcenter.org.
Ghost Light: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Romaro Franceswa, Perry Porter: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Friday.15
Randy Hamilton: 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley.
Kyle Findley-Meier: 7 p.m., Anelia’s Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St., La Conner. 360-399-1805 or aneliaskitchenandstage.com.
Todd Rundgren: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Matisyahu: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Death Valley Girls, Crocodiles, Kate Clover: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Lone Pinon: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Sean Hayes: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Joe Slick Band: 9 p.m., Swinomish Casino Main Stage Music, 12885 Casino Dr., Anacortes. 888-288-8883 or www.swinomishcasinoandlodge.com.
Saturday.16
Randy Hamilton: 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley.
Goh: 7:30 p.m., Anelia’s Kitchen & Stage, 513 First St., La Conner. 360-399-1805 or aneliaskitchenandstage.com.
Purple Bubble Ball with Joan Penny: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
Todd Rundgren: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Matisyahu: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Dude York: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Pearl Django: 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
Bakersfield Mafia: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Betty Rocker: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Dain Norman & The Chrysalis Effect: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
High Pulp, Triple Mood, Feu Du Camp: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Joe Slick Band: 9 p.m., Swinomish Casino Main Stage Music, 12885 Casino Dr., Anacortes. 888-288-8883 or www.swinomishcasinoandlodge.com.
Sunday.17
The Pour Boys: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Thursday.21
Chris Eger and Cory Vincent unplugged: 5:30 p.m., Marysville Opera House, 1225 Third St., Marysville. 360-363-8400. marysvillewa.gov.
That 1 Guy: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
