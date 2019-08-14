Thursday.15
Fantasy Band: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
Baby Cakes: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Mark DuFresne Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.
Paul Klein: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Joan Penney with John Sanders and Michael Barnett: 5 to 7 p.m., Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Road, Mount Vernon. bertelsenwinery.com.
Friday.16
Lazy Acres: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.
Tony Jackson: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Whiskey Fever: 7 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15. 360-856-6248 or eaglehavenwinery.xudle.com/Reservation-Events.
Latin Tinge: 5:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Woodstock 50th Anniversary Tribute: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Double Duo MuseBird Cafe with Raveis Kole & Free Harmony: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Saturday.17
Pearl Tottenham, Greenhouse Baseman, Ristfut, Nathan Reed, New Uniform: 5 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St., Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
Tony Jackson: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
The Juan Manuel Barco Cinjunto: 7 p.m., West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park.
Skagit Woodstock: Chris Eger Band, Cory Vincent Group, Whiskey Fever, Mama Dirty Skirt, 1 to 9 p.m., Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens-Millett Road, Mount Vernon. facebook.com/events/520764765121047.
Great American Trainwreck: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Scott Pemberton with Sky Colony: 6:30 p.m., Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. 360-293-4548 or guemesislandgeneralstore.com.
Megs McLean: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Cascadia Groove: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Sunday.18
Baby Cakes: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
Trish & Hans Trio: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Bow Diddlers: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
The Appleseed Cast: 8 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Shawn Mullins: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Wednesday.21
Jazz Forest: 7 p.m., SkyMuse Studios, 29127 40th Ave NW, Stanwood. jazzforest.com/upcoming-events.
Sage Romney: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Ana Popovic, Chris Eger Band: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. brownpapertickets.com.
Thursday.22
Miller Campbell Band: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
Midlife Crisis: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.
The Turbos: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
