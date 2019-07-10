Thursday.11
Baby Cakes: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Stephen Pilolla: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Aaron Crawford: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.
Down North, OSO: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Zydeco Explosion: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
Friday.12
Adrian Clarke: 5:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Birdsview Bluegrass: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.
Twin Harbors: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.
Bruce Parker & Carr Johnson: 8 p.m., Fireside Martini and Wine Bar, 416 W. Bakerview Road, Bellingham. 360-738-1000 or firesidemartini.com.
Old Town Tonic: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Prozac Mountain Boys: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Creme Tangerine: 6:30 p.m., Lake Tye Park, 14964 Fryelands Boulevard, Monroe. Free.
Harvey Creek Band: 7 p.m., Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.
Ann ‘N Dean: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
Summer Cannibals: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Saturday.13
Marvin Johnson: 5:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Whitewing with the Soul Shaker Horns: 6 to 8 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
Java Trio: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.
The Walrus: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Wicked Timing: 8 p.m., Fireside Martini and Wine Bar, 416 W. Bakerview Road, Bellingham. 360-738-1000 or firesidemartini.com.
MuseBird Cafe with Amber Sweeney, Donald Kellogg and Eric Robert Kosarot: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Jumbled Pie: 7 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15. 360-856-6248 or eaglehavenwinery.xudle.com/Reservation-Events.
40 Oz to Freedom: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
The Tanglers, Sanoma, Bird & Shooter: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Tango Cowboy: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State St. Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.
Sunday.14
Marina Christopher Quartet: 2 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
Janine Cribbs & the Trust Band: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
Janette West Quartet: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
The Atlantics: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Sons of Rainier: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Monday.15
Karl Blau, Calvin Johnson and Kristin Allen-Zito: 8 p.m., The Alternative Library, 519 Maple St., Bellingham. altlib.org.
Wednesday.17
Adams-Lykins Duo: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Trout Steak Revival: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Thursday.18
The Atlantics: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Ramblin’ Jack Elliott: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Ace Martyr: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Stacy Jones Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.
Nappy Roots: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Bob Log III: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Johnny Bulldog: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
