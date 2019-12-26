Friday.27

The Enthusiasts: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.

The Machine: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

episcool: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Hot Damn Scandal, Holy Locust, Bellow Wing: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Idell Drive, Sam and the Savages: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Saturday.28

Groovebot: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

The Machine: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Sir Mix-A-Lot: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Jackie: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Me and Mae, Cookie and the Cutters: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.

Rain Farmer: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.

Sunday.29

Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Monday.30

M80’s: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Tuesday.31

Deception Connection: 8 p.m.-midnight, Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.

Blind Boys of Alabama: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

M80’s: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Ebb, Slack, & Flood; John Bisagna: 9 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.

Flannel and Voyager: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Harvey Creek Band: 8:30 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.

Daikaiju NYE Party with The Phone Books: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Tighty Whities: 9 p.m., Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-428-1954 or fireweedterrace.com.

Gin Gypsy and Whiskey Fever: 7:30 p.m., Skagit Valley Inn and Convention Center, 2300 Market St., Mount Vernon.

Nite Wave: 9 p.m., Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. 888-288-8883 or swinomishcasinoandlodge.com.

Groovebot: 9 p.m., Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham.

Flannel and Voyager: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Jesse Allen Harris: 8:30 p.m., Camel Club, 216 Main St., Lynden. $25.

Mary and the Bad Cat Daddies: 8:30 p.m., Madison Avenue Pub, 905 Madison St., Everett.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments