Friday.27
The Enthusiasts: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
The Machine: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
episcool: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Hot Damn Scandal, Holy Locust, Bellow Wing: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Idell Drive, Sam and the Savages: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Saturday.28
Groovebot: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
The Machine: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Sir Mix-A-Lot: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Jackie: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Me and Mae, Cookie and the Cutters: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Rain Farmer: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.
Sunday.29
Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Monday.30
M80’s: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Tuesday.31
Deception Connection: 8 p.m.-midnight, Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
Blind Boys of Alabama: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
M80’s: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Ebb, Slack, & Flood; John Bisagna: 9 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
Flannel and Voyager: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Harvey Creek Band: 8:30 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Daikaiju NYE Party with The Phone Books: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Tighty Whities: 9 p.m., Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-428-1954 or fireweedterrace.com.
Gin Gypsy and Whiskey Fever: 7:30 p.m., Skagit Valley Inn and Convention Center, 2300 Market St., Mount Vernon.
Nite Wave: 9 p.m., Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. 888-288-8883 or swinomishcasinoandlodge.com.
Groovebot: 9 p.m., Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham.
Flannel and Voyager: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Jesse Allen Harris: 8:30 p.m., Camel Club, 216 Main St., Lynden. $25.
Mary and the Bad Cat Daddies: 8:30 p.m., Madison Avenue Pub, 905 Madison St., Everett.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.