Thursday.25

Chris Eger Band: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Havilah and J Wagner: 6 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Dusty 45s: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

HEIRZ: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

The Sheen: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Jesse Roper: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Pacific Twang: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

Friday.26

Stacy Jones Band: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.

38 Special: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

The Royal We: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Bottom Shelf Bourbon Trio: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Troy Fair Band: 7 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. $12-$15. 360-856-6248 or eaglehavenwinery.xudle.com/Reservation-Events.

The Machine: 6:30 p.m., Lake Tye Park, 14964 Fryelands Blvd., Monroe. Free.

School of Rock: 7 p.m., Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.

Annisa & Friends: 5:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Bruce and Car: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.

Talib Kweli: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Hooves & Beak, Eleanor Murray, Colleen Freeman: 7:30 p.m., The Alternative Library, 519 Maple St., Bellingham. altlib.org.

Saturday.27

The Yankee Drivers: 6 to 8 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 1014th Fourth Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.

Doug Williams: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.

38 Special: 8 p.m., Pacific Showroom, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

The Royal We: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Joan Penney Jazz Quintet: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

North by Northwest: 8:30 p.m., Big Lake Bar & Grill, 18247 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. 360-422-6411.

Aggregate, Tetrachromat: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Rahikka, Steve Sehman, WMD: 8 p.m., The Alternative Library, 519 Maple St., Bellingham. altlib.org.

The Rocket Revelers: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Sunday.28

Tower Brass Quintet: 2 p.m., Causland Memorial Park, 710 N. Ave., Anacortes.

Youth Jazz: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.

Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Daisy O’Connor: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Tuesday.30

Chris Acker: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State St. Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.

Wednesday.31

Swingnuts: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Thursday.1

SpaceBand: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Shaggy Sweet: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

Brian Lee & The Orbiters: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

More from this section

Load comments