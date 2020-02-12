Thursday.13
Big Business: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
The music of Thelonious Monk: with Mike Allen, Brad Shigeta, Adam Thomas, Julian MacDonough: 7:15 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $15 general, $10 students.
Beautiful Freaks, Rhetorician, Slap Serif: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Friday.14
Deception Connection: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
The Replayzmentz: 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Sports Bar, 1263 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham. 360-306-3624.
Kuinka, Sway Wild: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Nitecrew: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Tango Cowboys with Jan Peters, Matt Eakle & Robin Kallsen: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Eoto, Red Giant: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Saturday.15
Joe Cook Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Joan Penney: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fireweed Terrace, Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-428-1954 or fireweedterrace.com.
Michael Bolton: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com. (Sold out)
Dovetails: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.
Sonja Lee Band: 8 p.m., Skylark’s Hidden Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham. 360-715-3642 or skylarkshiddencafe.com.
Fanny Alger, The Lettered Streets: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Nitecrew: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Hypho, Xakra: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Sunday.16
Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Wednesday.19
Sheri Roberts Greimes: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Head for the Hills: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
The Scarlet Locomotive with The Bluegrass Reinforcements: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Thursday.20
Melancholia, Great Falls, deathCAVE: 8 p.m, Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Tryin’, Ebb Slack & Flood, Triple Mood: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.