Thursday.13

Big Business: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

The music of Thelonious Monk: with Mike Allen, Brad Shigeta, Adam Thomas, Julian MacDonough: 7:15 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $15 general, $10 students.

Beautiful Freaks, Rhetorician, Slap Serif: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Friday.14

Deception Connection: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.

The Replayzmentz: 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Sports Bar, 1263 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham. 360-306-3624.

Kuinka, Sway Wild: 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.

Nitecrew: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Tango Cowboys with Jan Peters, Matt Eakle & Robin Kallsen: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Eoto, Red Giant: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Saturday.15

Joe Cook Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Joan Penney: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fireweed Terrace, Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-428-1954 or fireweedterrace.com.

Michael Bolton: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com. (Sold out)

Dovetails: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.

Sonja Lee Band: 8 p.m., Skylark’s Hidden Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham. 360-715-3642 or skylarkshiddencafe.com.

Fanny Alger, The Lettered Streets: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Nitecrew: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Hypho, Xakra: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Sunday.16

Ron Bailey & The Tangents: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Wednesday.19

Sheri Roberts Greimes: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Head for the Hills: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

The Scarlet Locomotive with The Bluegrass Reinforcements: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Thursday.20

Melancholia, Great Falls, deathCAVE: 8 p.m, Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Tryin’, Ebb Slack & Flood, Triple Mood: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

