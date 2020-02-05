Thursday.6
Rosegarden Funeral Party: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Friday.7
Mad BoJo Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
The Replayzmentz: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.
Bleeding Tree: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Down North: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Bachelor No. 4: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.
Martin Taylor: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $25-35. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
Bare Feet: 8 p.m., Boots Bar & Grill, 456 Maple St., Hamilton. 360-826-5390.
Robert Sarazin Blake: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Saturday.8
Bleeding Tree: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Loverboy: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Cory Vincent: 6 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. 360-856-6248 or eaglehavenwinery.xudle.com/Reservation-Events.
The Wandering Seas: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.
Lil’ Wyte: 8 p.m., Tony V’s Garage Saloon & Eatery, 1716 Hewitt Ave., Everett. 425-374-3567.
Anissa Quartet: 8 p.m., Skylark’s Hidden Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham. 360-715-3642 or skylarkshiddencafe.com.
Joe Blue & The Fabulous Roof Shakers: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Sessa with Smooth Kiwi & The Dawn Bombs: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Sunday.9
Randy Weeks & The Silent Treatment: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Left at London: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Her Crooked Heart, The Mary Anns: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Tuesday.11
The Toasters: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Wednesday.12
Andre Feriante: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Big Business: 8 p.m., Tony V’s Garage Saloon & Eatery, 1716 Hewitt Ave., Everett. 425-374-3567.
Thursday.13
Big Business: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.