Thursday.6

Rosegarden Funeral Party: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Friday.7

Mad BoJo Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

The Replayzmentz: 6:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Members and signed-in guests only. 360-848-8882.

Bleeding Tree: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Down North: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Bachelor No. 4: 9:30 p.m., Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544 or brownlantern.com.

Martin Taylor: 7:30 p.m., McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $25-35. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

Bare Feet: 8 p.m., Boots Bar & Grill, 456 Maple St., Hamilton. 360-826-5390.

Robert Sarazin Blake: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Saturday.8

Bleeding Tree: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

Loverboy: 8 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

Cory Vincent: 6 p.m., Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. 360-856-6248 or eaglehavenwinery.xudle.com/Reservation-Events.

The Wandering Seas: 8 p.m., Honey Moon, 1053 N. State Street Alley, Bellingham. 360-734-0728 or honeymoonmeads.com.

Lil’ Wyte: 8 p.m., Tony V’s Garage Saloon & Eatery, 1716 Hewitt Ave., Everett. 425-374-3567.

Anissa Quartet: 8 p.m., Skylark’s Hidden Cafe, 1308 11th St., Bellingham. 360-715-3642 or skylarkshiddencafe.com.

Joe Blue & The Fabulous Roof Shakers: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Sessa with Smooth Kiwi & The Dawn Bombs: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Sunday.9

Randy Weeks & The Silent Treatment: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Left at London: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Her Crooked Heart, The Mary Anns: 7 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Tuesday.11

The Toasters: 7:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Wednesday.12

Andre Feriante: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Big Business: 8 p.m., Tony V’s Garage Saloon & Eatery, 1716 Hewitt Ave., Everett. 425-374-3567.

Thursday.13

Big Business: 8:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

