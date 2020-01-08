Thursday.9
Pickle Company, Jessie Thoreson & The Crown Fire, The Mary Anns: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
High Pulp, Cytrus, Smooth Kiwi: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Friday.10
Marcia Kester: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Elks, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. marciakester.com.
Julian MacDonough Quintet: The music of J.J. Johnson, 7:15 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham.
Cover to Cover: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Scott Pemberton: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Ebb, Slack, and Flood; Magic Forest Fiddlers; Jim Jackson: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Saturday.11
Marblemount Community Hall, 60155 Highway 20, Marblemount:
Lisa Temcov: 12:15 to 1 p.m.
Andy Koch: 1:15 to 2 p.m.
Dave Donahue: 2:15 to 3 p.m.
Cindy Minkler: 3:15 to 4 p.m.
J.P. Falcon Grady: 4:15 to 5 p.m.
Cascadia Groove: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Cover to Cover: 9 p.m., Winner’s Lounge, The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
Sails Up: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Megs McLean & Band: 8:30 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Staxx Brothers, The Soul United All Stars: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
High Step Society, Willdabeast: 9 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
The Replayzmentz: 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Sports Bar, 1263 Barkley Blvd., Bellingham. 360-306-3624.
Sunday.12
Marblemount Community Hall, 60155 Highway 20, Marblemount:
Lisa Temcov: 12:15-1 p.m.
Andy Koch: 1:15-2 p.m.
Dave Donahue: 2:15-3 p.m.
J.P. Falcon Grady: 4:15-5 p.m.
Anacortes High School Jazz Combo: 2-3:30 p.m., Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. 360-293-1910.
TimE3 Trio: 4 p.m., La Conner Sips, 608 First St., La Conner. 360-610-9773 or laconnersips.com.
Joan Penney: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
The Davanos: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Wednesday.15
el Colonel: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
