Thursday.1
SpaceBand: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Shaggy Sweet: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.
Brian Lee & The Orbiters: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
Friday.2
Gin Gypsy: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.
It’s About Time: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.
Jukehouse Hounds: 7 p.m., Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.
Mike Allen Trio: 5:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Randy Norris & Jeff Nicely: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Punkin: 8 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Vervex, Island Gigantism, Rose’s Thorn: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Saturday.3
Everyleaf Band: 8:30 p.m., Big Lake Bar & Grill, 18247 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. 360-422-6411.
Shannon Hughes: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.
Bays Family Irish Band: 7 p.m., West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park.
Volkert Volkersz, JW McCLure & Bill Davis: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Johnny 7 & The Black Crabs: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band: 8 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Petunia and the Vipers: 6:30 p.m., Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. 360-293-4548 or guemesislandgeneralstore.com.
Neon Mustang Band: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Sunday.4
The Walrus: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. Facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
The Flaming Pies: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Thomas Harris Quartet: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Tuesday.6
Dumpstaphunk: 9:15 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Wednesday.7
TimE3Jazz: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Thursday.8
Cascadia Groove: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
Cory Vincent, Chris Eger: 7 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Chryslers: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Randy Oxford Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.
William Pint & Felicia Dale: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
