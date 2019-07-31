Thursday.1

SpaceBand: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Shaggy Sweet: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

Brian Lee & The Orbiters: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

Friday.2

Gin Gypsy: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.

It’s About Time: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.

Jukehouse Hounds: 7 p.m., Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.

Mike Allen Trio: 5:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Randy Norris & Jeff Nicely: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Punkin: 8 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Vervex, Island Gigantism, Rose’s Thorn: 9 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Saturday.3

Everyleaf Band: 8:30 p.m., Big Lake Bar & Grill, 18247 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. 360-422-6411.

Shannon Hughes: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.

Bays Family Irish Band: 7 p.m., West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park.

Volkert Volkersz, JW McCLure & Bill Davis: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Johnny 7 & The Black Crabs: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band: 8 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Petunia and the Vipers: 6:30 p.m., Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. 360-293-4548 or guemesislandgeneralstore.com.

Neon Mustang Band: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.

Sunday.4

The Walrus: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. Facebook.com/LaConnerLive.

The Flaming Pies: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Thomas Harris Quartet: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Tuesday.6

Dumpstaphunk: 9:15 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Wednesday.7

TimE3Jazz: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Thursday.8

Cascadia Groove: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

Cory Vincent, Chris Eger: 7 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Chryslers: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Randy Oxford Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

William Pint & Felicia Dale: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

