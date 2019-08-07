Thursday.8
Cascadia Groove: 6 to 8 p.m., downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
Cory Vincent, Chris Eger: 7 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Chryslers: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Randy Oxford Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.
William Pint & Felicia Dale: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Friday.9
Michelle Taylor Band: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.
Dusty Rose: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.
Jimmy Wright Band: 7 p.m., Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.
Holmes Shea Band: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
The Savage Blues Band: 6 p.m., Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. 360-293-4548 or guemesislandgeneralstore.com.
Narrow Tarot, Oliver Elf Army, Cop Talk + Friends: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.
Saturday.10
Anacortes Brewery 25th Anniversary with Ebb, Slack and Flood, The Enthusiasts, Savage Blues Band, Old Town Tonic: 1 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St., Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
Whozyamama: 7 p.m., West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park.
Festival of the River: Lee Brice, Megs McLean, Peter Ali & Swil Kanim, JP Falcon Band, Thompson Square and other acts. 10:30 a.m., River Meadows County Park, 20416 Jordan Road, Arlington. festivaloftheriver.com.
The Walrus: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Pay Day Rich Band: 8:30 p.m., Big Lake Bar & Grill, 18247 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. 360-422-6411.
Mad Hallelujah: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Brian Lee and the Orbiters: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Mama Dirty Skirt: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Shannon Rae and 100 Proof: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.
Cascadia Groove: 6:30 p.m., Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. 360-293-4548 or guemesislandgeneralstore.com.
Sunday.11
Amigos Nobles: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.
Holly Pyle: 2 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St., Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.
Festival of the River: Boz Scaggs, War, Chris Eger, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Naughty Blokes, Dana Lyons and other acts. 10:30 a.m., River Meadows County Park, 20416 Jordan Road, Arlington. festivaloftheriver.com.
Joan Penney Quartet: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Jenny & The Tomcats: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.
Tuesday.13
Hot House Jazz Band: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.
Wednesday.14
Trish Hatley: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Thursday.15
Fantasy Band: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.
Baby Cakes: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.
Mark DuFresne Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.
Paul Klein: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
