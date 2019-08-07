Chris Eger and Cory Vincent
7 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

 Craig Parrish / Skagit Valley Herald

Cascadia Groove: 6 to 8 p.m., downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

Chryslers: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Randy Oxford Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

William Pint & Felicia Dale: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Friday.9

Michelle Taylor Band: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.

Dusty Rose: 7 p.m., Port Gardner Bay Winery, 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett. 425-339-0293 or portgardnerbaywinery.com.

Jimmy Wright Band: 7 p.m., Jennings Memorial Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Free. 360-363-8400.

Holmes Shea Band: 8 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

The Savage Blues Band: 6 p.m., Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. 360-293-4548 or guemesislandgeneralstore.com.

Narrow Tarot, Oliver Elf Army, Cop Talk + Friends: 8 p.m., Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. thefireflylounge.com or facebook.com/TheFireflyBham.

Saturday.10

Anacortes Brewery 25th Anniversary with Ebb, Slack and Flood, The Enthusiasts, Savage Blues Band, Old Town Tonic: 1 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St., Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.

Whozyamama: 7 p.m., West Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park.

Festival of the River: Lee Brice, Megs McLean, Peter Ali & Swil Kanim, JP Falcon Band, Thompson Square and other acts. 10:30 a.m., River Meadows County Park, 20416 Jordan Road, Arlington. festivaloftheriver.com.

The Walrus: 8 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.

Pay Day Rich Band: 8:30 p.m., Big Lake Bar & Grill, 18247 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. 360-422-6411.

Mad Hallelujah: 7 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Brian Lee and the Orbiters: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

Mama Dirty Skirt: 8:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Shannon Rae and 100 Proof: 9 p.m., Loco Billy’s, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, 360-629-6500 or locobillys.com.

Cascadia Groove: 6:30 p.m., Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. 360-293-4548 or guemesislandgeneralstore.com.

Sunday.11

Amigos Nobles: 1 to 4 p.m., Gilkey Square, Morris Avenue and First Street, La Conner. Free. facebook.com/LaConnerLive.

Holly Pyle: 2 p.m., Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St., Anacortes. 360-293-3515, heartofanacortes.com.

Festival of the River: Boz Scaggs, War, Chris Eger, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Naughty Blokes, Dana Lyons and other acts. 10:30 a.m., River Meadows County Park, 20416 Jordan Road, Arlington. festivaloftheriver.com.

Joan Penney Quartet: 4:30 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Jenny & The Tomcats: 5:30 p.m., The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Court, Bow. 360-766-6266 or theoldedison.com.

Tuesday.13

Hot House Jazz Band: 9 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 State St., Bellingham. 360-770-1067 or shakedownbellingham.com.

Wednesday.14

Trish Hatley: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Thursday.15

Fantasy Band: 6 to 8 p.m, downtown Riverwalk, Mount Vernon. Free. 360-428-8547 or riverwalkconcerts.com.

Baby Cakes: 5 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham. 360-392-3100 or hotelbellwether.com.

Mark DuFresne Band: 6:30 p.m., Port Gardner Landing, 1700 Marina View Drive, Everett.

Paul Klein: 7:30 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.

