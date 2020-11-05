Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. The support group is for patients, caregivers and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.
n The Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron/America’s Boating Club is teaching a class on Radar for Boaters via Zoom video conferencing over six sessions from Nov. 6-24, with a final exam on Dec. 5. Information: Bob Miller, 360-588-9950 or bobmillerwa@hotmail.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond. Phil Elverum/Mount Erie is tonight’s guest.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, Carolyn Moulton of the City Council will read a book about Pura BelPré, Latina author and librarian for the New York Public Library.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n The Museum of Northwest Art will host a Zoom class by local artist Laura Parker at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The class is for parents and children to draw and paint still-life. Class regristration is $20. museumofnwart.org
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a presentation aimed at providing information about why and how to plan your tax strategy. Tony Cook, Micah Woodman and Kayla Luttrell of the accounting firm Larson Gross will be presenting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 10. Zoom preregistration required at mountvernonchamber.com.
n The Boys and Girls Club of Skagit County will host its annual Great Futures Gala virtually this year. Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner–Kersee will be the special guest speaker. The virtual silent auction began on Monday and the live gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Tickets are $75 and include a “Gala in a box,” which includes snacks and an engraved wine glass delivered to your door. skagitclubs.org.
n Service Alternatives, a group that licenses foster homes, will provide information about becoming a foster parent in a virtual conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. servicealternatives.com.
