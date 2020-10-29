Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. The support group is for patients, caregivers and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.
n The Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron/America’s Boating Club is teaching a class on Radar for Boaters via Zoom video conferencing over six sessions from Nov. 6-24, with a final exam on Dec. 5. Information: Bob Miller, 360-588-9950 or bobmillerwa@hotmail.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond. Phil Elverum/Mount Erie is the guest for Nov. 5.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The library is also hosting summer reading. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Sno-Isle Libraries: The library offers a mix of online resources, programs and events at sno-isle.org. Programs include: Brainfuse, which offers opportunities for you to achieve your learning and career goals with the live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college), a practice test center, and other online resources; LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, a service offering instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Visit sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
