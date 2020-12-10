Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Stanwood will host Hometown Holidays from 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 10-12. Find the "Hometown Holidays" ornament hanging at your favorite businesses, bring your game card in during the festivities for a stamp and a special deal. Then submit your completed game card to be entered to win a gift basket filled with goodies from the participating shops. See Facebook for more information.
n The Lights of Christmas presents “A Drive-Thru Christmas” at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood. It is open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30. Online registration is required at thelightsofchristmas.com. $20-25.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery will host a talk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, by Executive Director of the Northwest Swan Conservation Association, Martha Jordan. Jordan is a wildlife biologist who will present on the migration of snow geese from Russia and Alaska to the Skagit Valley. Registration is $8. christiansonsnursery.com
n The Skagit YMCA’s first Ugly Sweater Virtual Run is a fundraiser for the YMCA Oasis Emergency Teen Shelter. The socially distance fun run can be done anywhere until Dec. 12. Register at skagitymca.org.
n Whidbey Island Diversity, Inclusion & Community will host a free family photo session with cut-outs of black and white Santas to promote a food drive. The event is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at Oak Harbor Playtown. RSVP to reserve a spot. Masks and social distancing is required. oakharborplaytown.com.
n Anacortes Half Marathon & 5K is promoting a fun run on Saturday, Dec. 12. The run starts and finishes at the intersection of the Tommy Thompson Trail and goes around the pagoda at the northwest corner of Cap Sante Marina. The Eggnog Jog 5K has no official start time and is self-timed to promote social distancing. Face masks advised.
n Storytime with Ms. Ali is presented by the Central Skagit Library at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Email Allia@centralskagitlibrary.org for the Zoom meeting link. Join in the free fun with stories, songs, and more that encourage development of school-ready skills in young children.
n Skagit Valley Gardens is throwing a Virtual Christmas Party at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Registration is encouraged for this free event. skagitacres.com.
n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials. Class size is limited and registration is $45. The class will be held at 18600 Main Street in Conway at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. graydayrelics.com.
n The Burlington Public Library is promoting “Give the Gift of Reading,” a giveaway of books for young readers until Dec. 31. Patrons need only to come by and window browse and make a selection over the phone, free of charge. Available during business hours. More information: 360-755-0760.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the Snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n WaFed Bank and Soroptimists International is hosting a holiday giving tree to support local children this Christmas. Tags are collected through the drive-thru window at WaFed Bank in La Conner or by calling 360-466-3129. The last day to return gifts is Friday, Dec. 18.
n Kiwanis International is selling wild Pacific smoked salmon from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas in the AutoZone parking lot, 150 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. The price is $20 and proceeds support the Burlington community.
n The Holiday Pop Up Market in Oak Harbor is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 19. Puzzles, treats, honey, handmade goods and more are for sale. The market is located at 810 SE Pioneer Way.
n The Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center will host a CPR/AED first aid course, covering both adult and pediatric procedures. The course is at 4 p.m on Friday, Dec. 11. To register, call 360-293-0673.
n Bellewood Farms & Distillery is hosting a holiday event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. Santa will be available for masked family photos from 1 to 4 p.m. Hot toddies, cider, other treats and local gifts will be available for purchase. The farm is located at 6140 Guide Meridian Road in Bellingham.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. The support group is for patients, caregivers and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org. With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
