Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Washington Native Plant Society is hosting a free educational seminar on researching climate over thousands of years by using growth rings of bristlecone pine. Featuring a guest professor from Huxley College at Western Washington University. It will be presented Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Pre-register at wnpskoma.org.
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is revealing its 2021 poster in a a virtual setting, featuring artist Jennifer McGill. There will be prize giveaways and a puzzle to to solve — the grand prize is a signed poster by the artist. The live event will be hosted on the festival’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
n The Washington Emergency Management Division with the Washington Geological Survey will have a webinar on potential impacts of tsunamis on Washington communities and how to prepare for them. “What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Tsunami” will be live on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. More information can be found at mil.wa.gov/tsunami.
n Karissa Jones, the Northwest education and outreach manager for Waste Management, will be teaching a webinar on how to reduce your food waste at home through proper storage, meal planning and more. The class will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. RSVP to kjones31@wm.com.
n The North Cascades Audubon Society along with the Whatcom Museum will have a virtual program on the tracking of Pacific seabirds. Jonathan Felis of the USGS Western Ecological Research Center will present on the challenges and importance of the new methods of research tracking. The event will be online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Register at eventbrite.com.
n Festival of Tress tree stroll: Through Nov. 28, the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation in partnership with the Mount Vernon Downtown Association presents a sidewalk display of 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees on First St. in downtown Mount Vernon. This event is offered in conjunction with an online silent auction at: skagitregionalhealth.org/foundation/foundation-events/festival-of-trees. Proceeds benefit patient programs and projects at Skagit Regional Health.
n Stillaguamish Grange Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, local vendors offer their wares in the Stillaguamish Grange Hall at the Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Also included are a raffle for gift baskets and a visit from Santa. Mask and social distancing observed.
n Festival of Trees silent auction: Nov. 20-26 bid in an online silent auction of the 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees presented in the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees Tree Stroll at skagitregionalhealth.org/foundation/foundation-events/festival-of-trees. Proceeds benefit patient programs and projects at Skagit Regional Health.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. This support group is for patients, caregivers and survivors. Visit cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.
n The Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron/America's Boating Club is teaching Radar for Boaters via Zoom over six sessions Nov. 6-24, with a final exam on Dec. 5. Information: Bob Miller, 360-588-9950 or bobmillerwa@hotmail.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual story times are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama story times at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The library is also hosting summer reading. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Sno-Isle Libraries: The library offers a mix of online resources, programs and events at sno-isle.org. Programs include: Brainfuse, which offers opportunities for you to achieve your learning and career goals with the live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college), a practice test center, and other online resources; LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, a service offering instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Visit sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.