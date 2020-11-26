Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Festival of Tress tree stroll: Through Nov. 28, the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, in partnership with the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, presents a sidewalk display of 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees on First Street in downtown Mount Vernon. The event is offered in conjunction with an online silent auction from Nov. 20-26 at skagitregionalhealth.org/foundation/foundation-events/festival-of-trees. Proceeds benefit patient programs and projects at Skagit Regional Health.
n Stillaguamish Grange Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, Stillaguamish Grange Hall, Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Also included: a raffle for gift baskets and a visit from Santa. Masks and social distancing observed.
n The Lights of Christmas presents “A Drive-Thru Christmas” at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood. It is open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30. Online registration is required at thelightsofchristmas.com. $20-25.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org. Performers on Dec. 3 include Karl Blau, Shell Collection, Who is Eagle Bear?, The Enthusiasts and more.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce is organizing the “Sedro-Whoolleyville Reverse Lighted Christmas Parade.” Decorated cars will be on display and judged. There will also be a prize for best Christmas mask and Santa will make an appearance to safely distribute candy canes. Join the fun on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. For more information, visit sedro-woolley.com/christmas.
n The Swinomish Yacht Club is bringing back its boat parade of lights with the theme of “Frozen.” Designated areas will be set up for masked viewing in La Conner and the event will also be live on Facebook, beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
n Fidalgo DanceWorks will perform its Winter Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Blue Fox Drive-in in Oak Harbor. The performance was filmed outdoors and over Zoom. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event, which will also feature a showing of “Frosty the Snowman” and “Dr. Suess’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Admission is free.
n Humanities Northwest will present “Washington’s Undiscovered Feminists” led by writer Mayumi Tsutakawa at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Tsutakawa will talk about five the lives and impacts of five important regional women in recent history. Registration is required on Zoom. Visit library.cityofanacortes.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery will host a talk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, by Executive Director of the Northwest Swan Conservation Association, Martha Jordan. Jordan is a wildlife biologist who will present on the migration of snow geese from Russia and Alaska to the Skagit Valley. Registration is $8.
n The Skagit County Chambers is hosting Rich White, a senior manager with Boeing Commercial Airlines, who will give a free talk on the impacts of COVID-19 on Boeing, the aerospace industry as a whole, as well as partnerships and investments in the Skagit region. Hear him talk on Dec. 8 at 11 a.m.
n The Skagit YMCA is bringing on their first ever Ugly Sweater Virtual Run. The event is a fundraiser for their YMCA Oasis Emergency Teen Shelter. The socially distant fun run can be done anywhere between Dec. 6-12. Registration is at skagitymca.org.
n “Show Us Your Lights!” Christmas boat parade is being organized by community members in Anacortes at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, to show off their decorated boats in the Guemes Channel.
n Skagit Valley Gardens is throwing a Virtual Christmas Party at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Registration is encouraged for this free event.
n The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual crab pot tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. The Anacortes High School Alumni choir will perform and Mayor Gere will speak before the annual proclamation by Town Cryer Richard Ridell.
