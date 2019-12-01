Harmony Northwest Chorus, a local a cappella vocal group, ran through a creative and diverse repertoire of songs during rehearsal on Monday, Nov. 25, in preparation for its Holiday Harmony Concert on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The concert will be held at 2 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. In addition to Harmony Northwest Chorus, other groups scheduled to perform include Fourcast Quartet, Joyful Sound Chorus and Sound-A-Chord Quartet.

The event will feature raffle baskets, refreshments, a photo booth, food bank donation opportunities and Christmas carol singalongs.

Suggested donation is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors; children under 10 are free. More information: harmonynorthwest.org.

Photos by Craig Parrish / Skagit Valley Herald

More from this section

Load comments