VANCOUVER, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Merchant Inc. announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Earth Merchant is the premier company creating a circular economy for hemp farming and the green building industry.

EPA Award Winner Launches Crowd Funding Raise To Begin Hempcrete Manufacturing


