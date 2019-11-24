SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two long touchdown passes and the San Francisco harassed Aaron Rodgers all night, leading the 49ers to a 37-8 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Garoppolo connected on a 42-yard touchdown strike to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter and a 61-yarder to George Kittle in the third to get San Francisco (10-1) off to a resounding start to a grueling three-game stretch.
Following the game against the first-place Packers (8-3), the Niners will travel to Baltimore (8-2) and New Orleans (9-2) the next two weeks in a stretch that will go a long way to determining whether San Francisco will be able to hold off Seattle (9-2) in a tight NFC West race.
SAINTS 34, PANTHERS 31
NEW ORLEANS — Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Saints took a four-game lead in the NFC South with five games left.
Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and led New Orleans from its 14-yard line with 1:51 left to the Carolina 15 with 3 seconds remaining to set up the winning kick. That capped a contest filled with late momentum shifts and critical errors — none bigger than Carolina kicker Joey Slye’s missed field goal from 28 yards with 2 minutes left.
PATRIOTS 13, COWBOYS 9
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots held the Cowboys’ top-ranked offense without a TD for the first time this season as New England got its 18th straight regular-season victory at home.
Dallas (6-5) had a chance to take the lead late. But facing fourth-and-11 on its 25 with 1:50 left, Dak Prescott’s 20-yard apparent completion to Amari Cooper was nullified after an official review.
TITANS 42, JAGUARS 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Titans scored four touchdowns over six offensive plays in the third quarter for their second straight victory to keep themselves firmly in the AFC playoff hunt.
Ryan Tannehill ran for two TDs and threw two TDs to improve to 4-1 as Tennessee’s starter. Derrick Henry ran for two TDs just 16 seconds apart, and rookie receiver A.J. Brown capped the scoring spurt with a 65-yard TD catch that made it 35-3 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
JETS 34, RAIDERS 3
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Jets’ first three-game winning streak in over two years.
Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD and the rest of the Jets defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
BILLS 20, BRONCOS 3
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw two touchdowns passing and Shaq Lawson had two of Buffalo's four sacks. The Bills have their best record through 11 games in 23 years.
Buffalo improved to 8-3, to match its best start since Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly's final season in 1996, while keeping the Bills firmly in position to secure their second playoff berth in three years.
BROWNS 42, DOLPHINS 24
CLEVELAND — Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes against his former team and the Browns won their third straight in their first game since losing star defensive end Myles Garrett to a season-ending suspension.
Landry couldn’t wait to get back at the Dolphins (2-9), who had him for four seasons before they decided not to give him a long-term contract extension and traded him to Cleveland in 2018. He got his revenge, finishing with 10 catches for 148 yards.
STEELERS 16, BENGALS 10
CINCINNATI — Devlin “Duck” Hodges took over for struggling Mason Rudolph and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass, sparking the depleted Steelers and keeping the Bengals the only winless team in the NFL.
Hodges connected with James Washington on the game-turning play in the third quarter, leaving Pittsburgh (6-5) with a quarterback decision as it moves forward without Ben Roethlisberger.
BUCCANEERS 35, FALCONS 22
ATLANTA — Massive defensive lineman Vita Vea turned receiver to haul in his first career touchdown, one of three scoring throws by Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay escaped last place in the NFC South.
Winston shook off two more interceptions to post his sixth straight 300-yard passing game, leading the Buccaneers (4-7) to just their second victory in the last seven games.
BEARS 19, GIANTS 14
CHICAGO — Khalil Mack set up a touchdown with a strip-sack and Allen Robinson had a season-high 131 yards receiving for Chicago.
Mack broke through in the third quarter for just his second sack in seven games. Held without a tackle at Los Angeles, the three-time All-Pro nailed Jones deep in New York territory, and Chicago’s Nick Williams recovered at the 3. That led to a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to make it 19-7.
REDSKINS 19, LIONS 16
LANDOVER, Md. — Quinton Dunbar intercepted Jeff Driskel in the final minute, Dustin Hopkins hit the go-ahead field goal from 39 yards with 16 seconds left as Washington snapped a four-game losing streak.
Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins picked up his first NFL win after leading Washington (2-9) into field goal range following Dunbar’s interception. Haskins finished 13 of 29 for 156 yards.
