...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 40 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 10
PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bleary-eyed and bored, after the excitement of the holidays has worn off, readers are looking to their bookshelves and TBRs for something fresh. Luckily The Vegetarian and Her Hunterfrom Comava Press is just the kind of adventure their tastebuds are after.
"The pacing is fast, and I was able to consume the whole book in one sitting. I just couldn't put it down."
"The pacing is fast, and I was able to consume the whole book in one sitting. I just couldn't put it down." -Alicia: NetGalley Reviewer
The Vegetarian and Her Hunter is a mother-daughter thriller that addresses modern topics important to women. When a daughter goes missing, it's time to go hunting. A cross-genre women's fiction thriller that spins a story of strength in women as the roles of predator and prey are defined and redefined and the underlying questions of morality run wild.
"I felt as though I was there in the mother's hunt. It made me sad, mad, and everything in-between." -Sarra: Goodreads Reviewer
"This is a book with a very powerful message - to both mothers and teenage girls." -Allison Glasgow: NetGalley Reviewer
Join readers as they race through the winter blues with a new thriller on the hashtag #TVAHH and share your pictures and feelings about The Vegetarian and Her Hunter.
Audrey Destin can be found on Instagram at @AudreyDestinBooks and on TikTok at @Audrey_Destin_Author
