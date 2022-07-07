Ghazi Masood joins Esper as Chief Revenue Officer
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esper, the leader in DevOps for Devices, today announced the appointment of Ghazi Masood as Chief Revenue Officer. The leadership appointment showcases Esper's commitment to increasing its revenue and global customer base. Masood will lead Esper's global go-to-market revenue functions and will be responsible for driving and accelerating Esper's revenue.
In the past year, Esper has grown at a rate of 4X and has raised over $100M in venture capital. With the industry's first-of-its-kind DevOps product for dedicated device fleets, Esper Architect, Esper is the only platform that provides modern DevOps capabilities specifically built for intelligent edge devices.
"At this stage of Esper's growth and trajectory, we need a proven go-to-market leader who can optimize our revenue engine for our accelerated growth," said Yadhu Gopalan, co-founder and CEO of Esper. "Masood's experience in driving revenue and acquiring net new customers will be crucial for Esper's near and long-term growth plans."
Masood said, "I am excited to join Esper and build upon its already strong go-to-market foundation to propel the company's revenue to new heights. Esper's leading DevOps product for dedicated devices is unmatched, and I look forward to helping the company continue to succeed as it scales."
Masood has over 25 years of experience building, scaling, and leading go-to-market teams at enterprise B2B SaaS companies, including Avaya, Microsoft, and Oracle, and scaling up and leading successful exit events at startups like Auth0, Indigo State, and K2 software. He joins Esper from Auth0, where he was Senior Vice President & General Manager, Americas, where he grew the company's revenue by over 6X in four years. Okta, Inc. acquired Auth0 in May of 2021 for $6.5B.
About Esper
Esper offers a DevOps SaaS platform for dedicated devices. As the industry's leading solution for Android DevOps, Esper is on a mission to let software teams ship without worrying about the hardware. Esper's device infrastructure enables developers, mid-market organizations, and enterprise fleets of 100,000+ devices to deliver their software as a service. Esper has rapidly-growing global customer adoption among some of the world's most innovative major brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education and more. For more information visit: https://esper.io.
Emily Carrio, Esper, 206-660-3304, emily@esper.io
