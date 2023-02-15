MACH V1 Ultra from eufy is world's first cordless stick vacuum with steam mop.

 By Anker Innovations

Includes self-propelled vacuum and mop, steam and ozone sanitization, a self-cleaning base and up to 82 minutes of cleaning time

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy, Anker Innovation's smart appliance brand, today announced the launch of MACH, its new premium cleaning brand. MACH will deliver the most advanced solutions to home cleaning, combining the latest technology with never-before-seen features and sleek, modern aesthetics.


