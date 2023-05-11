  • Eviation signs letter of intent with MONTE, a U.K.-based regional aircraft lessor focused on sustainable aviation
  • MONTE orders up to 30 of Eviation's Alice, the world's first flight-tested all-electric commuter plane
  • Orders for Alice now valued at over US$ 4 billion

ARLINGTON, Wash., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that MONTE, a U.K.-based regional aircraft lessor focused on sustainable aviation, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for up to 30 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. MONTE will provide financing and leasing solutions for the Alice and its associated charging infrastructure to its global customer base of regional aircraft operators.


