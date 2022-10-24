Industry Experts Dan Nale and Jon Piatt Join World's Leading Electric Aircraft Manufacturer

ARLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced new appointments to its Technical Steering Committee and Board of Directors. Dan Nale, PE, PhD, former Senior Vice President of Programs, Engineering and Test at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, joins the company's Technical Steering Committee. Jon Piatt, former President at L3Harris Technologies, joins the company as a member of its Board. These additions to Eviation's technical advisory team and senior leadership come as the company gathers further momentum following the successful first flight of the Alice, the world's only flight-tested all-electric passenger airplane, on 27 September 2022.

