SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of EVOLVE, a new artificial intelligence layer applied to its Collaborative Marketing Platform designed for franchises to save time, maximize efficiency, and improve ROI on local digital marketing initiatives.


