Promotion for Alaska Cruisetours includes $150 combined credit per person for onboard spending, Denali Dollars and Dawson Dollars

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Yukon Heritage Day, and Holland America Line is celebrating the Canadian region with a special offer just for Texas residents. The exclusive promotion provides $150 per person bonus spending money when booking select 2023 Denali and Yukon Cruisetours. The $150 credit can be combined with Holland America Line's current "Time of Your Life" wave offer that includes free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits -- plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package.


