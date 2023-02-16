Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

Though easing mortgage rates are bringing buyers back, don't expect the fervor of recent years

  • Buyers should expect to face intensifying competition over the next few months.
  • Homeowners are largely staying put, so attractive listings will see strong interest.
  • Affordability remains the biggest challenge for buyers and sellers, with both keeping a close eye on mortgage rates.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.