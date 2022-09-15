Two Travelers Will Be Chosen to Experience Memo Ochoa's Curated Itinerary and Meet Their Idol

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Today, Expedia® announced "Travel like Memo," a partnership with Mexican professional soccer goalie Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa that celebrates Memo's vibrant hometown of Mexico City. Through a curated itinerary, Ochoa and Expedia highlight the goalie's favorite spots, from where to eat stuffed churros in Coyoacán to finding the best city views at the St. Regis Hotel. Two lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a travel experience from Expedia to Mexico City and a meet-and-greet with the soccer star.

