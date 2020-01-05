Drew Brees keeps stacking records. The New Orleans Saints quarterback holds the NFL career marks for completions, completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
He heads into a wild-card showdown today against the Minnesota Vikings with 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five games. He has completed a staggering 74.3% of his throws this season, which is best in the NFL and just a wisp below his NFL-record 74.4% of last season.
To get a perspective on what sets Brees apart, aside from the numbers, the Los Angeles Times talked to 10 quarterback experts — four of them in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — regarding what they appreciate most about the 40-year-old player.
The panel: former NFL quarterbacks Rich Gannon, Carson Palmer, Archie Manning, Matt Hasselbeck and Trent Dilfer, plus Hall of Famers Steve Young, Kurt Warner, Troy Aikman and Fran Tarkenton; and Rick Neuheisel, former UCLA quarterback and coach, and onetime offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. Saints coach Sean Payton also weighed in, as did Brees, in response to some of the observations.
ACCURACY
MANNING: The thing that sets him apart is his accuracy. I saw [Green Bay’s] Aaron Rodgers had 16 overthrows last week. Drew hasn’t had 16 overthrows in the last five years. He’ll make throws that in my day looked like a bad throw that the receiver made a super adjustment on. That’s what it would have been 25 years ago. But now it’s part of the package. Those are the accurate throws that aren’t to the front of a receiver, but to a covered receiver, where the defender can’t knock it down or catch it but the receiver can.
HASSELBECK: When I got into the NFL, your goal, like Mike McCarthy or Andy Reid said to me, “The Joe Montana goal every year under Bill Walsh was 65% completions.” That was almost unattainable, but it was a goal to shoot for. Dude, this month Brees is at 75%. I mean, it’s nonsense. But it’s not like it’s Charlie Checkdown, dink and dunk. It’s still [Saints receiver] Michael Thomas having a record-breaking year.
QUICK RELEASE
WARNER: I just love to watch how he can process it and get through his progressions, get to guys that a lot of people might look at it and say, “It’s his checkdown? Why’d he go to his checkdown so fast?” It’s because he understood what that defense was doing, what they were taking away, what they were voiding on the field, which allows him to get to that guy.
PAYTON: One of his strengths would be processing. It’s the hardest thing for us to evaluate when we’re evaluating a college quarterback: How quickly are they processing the information relative to their progression? It happens very fast for him. He has that vision. He can see it, then set his feet, and throw an accurate ball. He’s a tremendous foot athlete, and that also plays into it.
DECEPTION
YOUNG: Drew Brees is a liar. The whole thing about quarterbacks is not to show you what they’re going to do. Drew’s a master at lying with his eyes, lying with his shoulders. He contorts his whole body to move safeties and make them believe he’s doing something that he’s not going to do. It like a magic act.
BREES: About midway through my career here, we were in practice one day and we had a great defense. I was used to moving guys with my eyes all the time. I remember in the middle of a practice, one of them yelled, “Don’t look at his eyes. Look at his shoulders. His shoulders are going to tell you where he’s throwing it.” So I was like, “All right.” So next time out, this guy is where I want to throw the ball, so I turn my shoulders away from him to move the defender, and then I come back and throw it to the receiver. The defensive guys look at the coach and at the sideline and they’re like, “What now?” And I’m like, “Got ‘em.”
COMPETITIVENESS
PALMER: Drew and I were neighbors in San Diego, and we used to train all offseason together. He was so over-the-top competitive. We would jog from drill to drill, and he would have to be first. After a while it was, “All right, dude, just go.” He couldn’t turn it off. We would finish every workout with little agility games like catching cards. You’d throw playing cards in the air and catch them with one hand. … Your mind is exhausted, your body’s exhausted, and Drew just can’t turn it off. As a peer and a competitor, I was in awe. But his competitiveness got to the point where it can be annoying.
PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE
AIKMAN: Whatever he does, however he fine tunes for games, it’s the same every week. I think those routines are important. We’ve gone to visit him on a Friday for production meetings — this is every time — and [the Saints] will say, “Hey, we’re sorry. Drew’s getting a massage,” or, “He’s in treatment, then he’ll be in.” He’s always on the same time frame.
TARKENTON: It starts when you get out of bed. You play the game in your head all the time. All afternoon. All night. Every day, every week, you’re thinking. Because you’ve got so much information to process. You’ve got to have it in your mind so it’s automatic. That’s why only a few quarterbacks make it.
STRENGTH TRAINING
GANNON: He’s strong — I mean really strong — in his legs and his core. People don’t talk about where he generates a lot of the torque and his velocity on his throws. Everybody says, “He’s got a strong arm.” But there’s a lot more that goes into throwing the ball the way he does. He’s got a really strong lower half of his body.
THE WHOLE PACKAGE
DILFER: There are 15,000 starting quarterbacks in high school football right now. There are 686 college starting quarterbacks. There are 32 starting NFL quarterbacks. Now, extrapolate that out with all the quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators and head coaches. They all have an opinion of what it takes to be great as a quarterback. Drew Brees is the only one who checks the box on all of them.
