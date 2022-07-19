Wine Folly, the leading digital wine education platform, has announced the launch of the Margaret River Region Guide, the first comprehensive digital guide to the Margaret River Wine Region in Western Australia and the first of its kind in Asia Pacific.
SEATTLE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine Folly, the leading digital wine education platform, has announced the launch of the Margaret River Region Guide, the first comprehensive digital guide to the Margaret River Wine Region in Western Australia and the first of its kind in Asia Pacific.
"This kind of access and exploration of a remote and high-class wine region is exactly the kind of unique education experience we're striving to bring to wine learners. This guide is driven by the wine producers of the region and showcasing wines that might never enter the awareness of the North American market," said David Gluzman, CEO of Wine Folly.
Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland says, "Margaret River is a breathtaking wine destination that enjoys a textbook perfect climate for fine wines. The region's 100 cellar doors, gourmet culinary experiences, stunning coastline and nature attracts over 1.5 million overnight visitors per year.
We are confident that beginners to wine experts will enjoy learning more about the Margaret River wine region with Wine Folly in their fun and playful approach to wine education."
Wine Folly's Region Guides enables learners to explore wines, wineries, and regions around the world from anywhere in the world. Producer data is supported by exclusive content created by award-winning author Madeline Puckette and Wine Folly's Head of Wine Education, Christine Marsiglio MW.
Margaret River is the eighth Region Guide produced by Wine Folly in a constant pursuit to change wine education and discovery.
Wine Folly Region Guides
Margaret River
Walla Walla Valley
Napa Valley
Argentina
Alto Adige
Sicily
Bordeaux
Paso Robles
Margaret River is one of the most isolated wine regions in the world, but despite this it makes some of Australia's most noteworthy wines. The producers of the region are considered boutique – many of them only producing less than 5000 cases annually. Rare wines and breath-taking coastal landscapes are waiting to be discovered in the new Wine Folly Region Guide.
Wine Folly has a few more exciting regions to showcase in 2022 and is currently booking new region guides for 2023.
About Folly Enterprises
Folly Enterprises are the people behind the Wine Folly (winefolly.com) and Global Wine Database (gwdb.io) brands. We're focused on producing compelling user experiences and products that have a significant impact on the wine industry.
Wine Folly connects people to wine. Through online discovery, people connect with the stories and people who are making great wines. The site offers educational products, engaging content, and a web portal to a progressive, knowledge-driven wine culture.
Global Wine Database is a platform for wine data. Specifically, accurate wine information sourced directly from wine producers globally. Accurate information helps the industry at every level from farm to table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.