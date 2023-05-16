John Roush accepting the Car Wash Community Impact Award, May 2023.

John Roush accepting the Car Wash Community Impact Award, May 2023.

 By Express Wash Concepts, International Car Wash Association

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of 5 express wash tunnel brands, accepted the International Car Wash Association's "Community Impact Award" on Monday, May 8th, 2023, at the International Carwash Association's Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV. This award recognizes the countless hours and dollars contributed to the communities served by car wash operators. Express Wash Concepts donated over $490,000 to local non-profits across the communities of all 5 brands in 2022.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.